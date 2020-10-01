The transfer window that began on July 27 and slated to end on October 5 has seen many EPL clubs boosting their squads with top names gracing the league.

It is already shaping to be a competitive season with almost every top side adding quality to the already existing squad.

And with the already competitive odds, bettors can enjoy the deposit bonus from Draftkings Sportsbook as they get to access various betting markets and betting options provided.

With many completed deals already, some have stood out and while some may be regarded as pure ‘bargains’, others have had the teams forking out loads of cash to get their main targets.

You can get to bet on all this EPL action through the BetMGM bonus code and also watch some of the action live as it happens!

Here are the top 5 EPL transfers completed;

• Gareth Bale – On Loan (Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspurs)

The return of Gareth Bale is a huge boost to Jose Mourinho’s side who have been deficient on the right-wing.

With added quality to an already dangerous forward-line of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, Tottenham Hotspurs looks ready to kick off the season after a shock defeat on the first day.

Gareth Bale who has had a trophy maiden career at Real Madrid will seize the opportunity to play again after falling out of favour with Zinadine Zidane.

His imminent second debut has been delayed a little by an injury but this remains a top transfer completed.

• Thiago Alcantara – Permanent (Bayern Munich to Liverpool)

What seemed to be a never-ending saga has now been completed. Liverpool have finally got their man after weeks of speculation.

This is yet another top transfer to the champions boosting the midfield that has for long been criticized over lack of creativity and goals.

Thiago Alcantara comes with much-added quality and comes from a campaign where he won the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old already made his debut at Stamford Bridge where he helped Liverpool grab a 2-0 victory over 10-man Chelsea. For a £25m price (including add-ons), this seems like a bargain.

• Thiago Silva – Permanent (Paris Saint Germain to Chelsea)

Chelsea has been on the headline for splashing the cash to bolster its squad and on this, to their credit, has been a free transfer.

The 35-year-old Brazilian brings the required quality and experience to the Chelsea backline, something they lacked the whole of last season.

He is yet to make his debut but from his long career in different top clubs such as AC Milan and PSG where he has won several titles, Chelsea can expect a top player regardless of the age.

• James Rodriguez – Permanent (Real Madrid to Everton)

The once highly-rated midfielder has finally settled on Merseyside after a bumpy career that saw him loaned to Bayern Munich.

For Real Madrid, it was time to part ways with the 29-year-old Colombian who hit the headlines for his 2014 World Cup antics.

A reunion with Carlo Ancelotti and an opportunity to play regular football seemed an opportunity to grab and with a fee of around £20m, Everton finally got their man on a two-year deal with an option of a further year.

• Timo Werner – Permanent (RB Leipzig to Chelsea)

The speedy highly-rated German finally got a move from RB Leipzig after seasons of speculation and links to the English Premier League.

After what seemed like a transfer to the current champions, Chelsea came into the picture and with $47.6m, the London club was able to negotiate a deal with the German club and sign the player on a five-year deal.

The 24-year-old has already made two appearances and looks promising.