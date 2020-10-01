Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Rampaging hoodlums suspected to be members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, allegedly abducted and killed a Police Officer attached to Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) headquarters in Port Harcourt at Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State on Wednesday evening.

Though details of the incident are still sketchy, it was learnt that the police officer who was on special duty at the Oyigbo area had reportedly taken permission to go and eat around 9:30pm when he was allegedly abducted and taken to a bush path where he was slaughtered by his abductors.

It was gathered that the abduction led to clash between the Police and people suspected to be members of IPOB in Oyigbo in Oyigbo local Government.

It was gathered that it took combined efforts of officers attached to tactical units like Operation Sting, Anti-Cultism and others to curtail the rampaging IPOB members who later attempted to launch an attack on the Special Police Anti-Robbery Squad base in the area.

It was gathered that the IPOB members later retreated into neighbouring Abia state.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Rivers state command SP Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the incident, but noted that the full detail of the incident is yet to reach his desk.

Rivers State Police command had in statement on Wednesday warned IPOB members to stay off the state or face the full wrath of the law.