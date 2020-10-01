Football fans are assured of two matches in which Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, eternal rivals, will clash in the new season.

This followed the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League draw that put Ronaldo’s Juventus and Messi’s Barcelona in Group G.

Other teams in the group are Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv and Hungarian club Ferencvárosi Torna Club or Ferencváros.

Ronaldo is already ahead of Messi in UCL goals, with 130 to his name and Messi’s 115.

Ronaldo also has won five UCL cups to Messi’s four.

The group stage matches will begin on 20 October.

Ronaldo’s former club Real Madrid are in Group B, along with Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Shakhtar are the Ukrainian champions, Inter Milan were runners-up to Juventus in Italy the second-placed side in Italy, while Mönchengladbach finished fourth in the German league.

Madrid will begin their campaign on 20 or 21 October.

The Group Stage will run until 8 or 9 December, while the tournament’s final will be held on Saturday 29 May 2021 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

The Full Draw: