Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski has been named Forward of the Season for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League.

Lewandoski was named after the votes by coaches of the 32 clubs in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage, together with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from every UEFA member association.

The coaches and journalists chose their top three players per position, with the first receiving five points, the second three, and the third one.

Lewandoski received the most points and was named the winner.

The wonderful striker beats Mbappe, Neymar, Mane and other football stars to the award.

See the ranking for the Forward of the Season voting below:

Lewandowski: Watch all of his 2019/20 goals

1 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 361 points

2 Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 72 points

3 Neymar (Paris) – 62 points

4 Serge Gnabry (Bayern) – 46 points

5 Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg/Dortmund) – 33 points

= Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 33 points

7 Thomas Müller (Bayern) – 29 points

8 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) – 18 points

9 Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain) – 9 points

10 Sadio Mané (Liverpool) – 8 points

Lewandowski enjoyed a sensational campaign with Bayern, recording some incredible statistics to help the club to the treble of UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup. During what was a career-best season, the 32-year-old top-scored in both the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League.

His award was announced during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Geneva.

Lewandowski’s 2019/20 in numbers

Achievements: UEFA Champions League winner, Bundesliga winner, German Cup winner, UEFA Champions League top scorer, UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season, Bundesliga top scorer, Bundesliga Player of the Season

UEFA Champions League

Appearances: 10

Goals: 15

Assists: 6

Lewandowski testimonials

“He works so hard for the team. He is important for our defence as he provides support and nothing needs to be said about how much danger he poses in front of goal. He is very professional and works extremely hard. He is the best central striker in the world.”

Hansi Flick, Bayern coach

“I haven’t seen a better player all year. He sacrifices so much for success and, for me, he absolutely deserves to be called the best footballer in the world.”

Lothar Matthäus, former Bayern and Germany captain

“He is arguably the best professional I have ever come across here. His diet, his lifestyle … Everything is dedicated to success. The question is whether Robert at 35 will be even better than Cristiano Ronaldo at 35.”

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern CEO