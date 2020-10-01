By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Twitter is having a field today after Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan called President Muhammadu Buhari ”a useless idiot” and defended ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo.

He berated the president in reaction to a statement posted on President Muhammadu Buhari’s verified Twitter page.

According to the post, Buhari said ”those in the previous governments from 1999-2015 who presided over the near destruction of the country have now the impudence to attempt to criticize our efforts”.

Those in the previous Governments from 1999 – 2015 who presided over the near destruction of the country have now the impudence to attempt to criticize our efforts. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 1, 2020

Reno, however, found the statement offensive and highlighted some of the former administrations’ achievements. He then replied, saying ”General @MBuhari, you are a useless idiot! An ignoramus. A disgrace to the @HQNigerianArmy’s uniform.

”Obasanjo paid off our entire foreign debt. @GEJonathan made us Africa’s largest economy and the world’s third fastest-growing economy. What have you achieved? Reno asked.

General @MBuhari, you are a useless idiot! An ignoramus. A disgrace to the @HQNigerianArmy’s uniform. Obasanjo paid off our entire foreign debt. @GEJonathan made us Africa’s largest economy and the world’s 3rd fastest growing economy. What have you achieved? #BuhariTormentor pic.twitter.com/Qv4nLRwx99 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 1, 2020

According to Omokri, the current Nigerian set up is favouring a particular set of people against others within the same country.

“Nobody should preach Nigerian unity if they don’t first preach Nigerian justice. How can we have unity when the heads of the 3 arms of government are Northern Muslim males, and Northerners head defence, army, police, and 90% of the military and security services?”