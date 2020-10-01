India has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the occasion of the country’s 60th Independence anniversary.

A letter delivered by the High Commission of India in Nigeria from the Honorable President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, on behalf of himself and the Government and people of India to the Nigerian leader, noted that “India and Nigeria have always enjoyed close and friendly relations,” adding that the “engagement is age old, deep-rooted and multidimensional.”

The Indian President said further: “India and Nigeria seek healthy growth and prosperity for both nations and share common concerns, priorities and approach on major international issues.”

According to him, “India is taking over as member of the UN Security Council for the term 2021-2022. During this period, India would like to work towards a New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System – NORMS.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Your Excellency for the assistance extended for repatriation of Indian citizens in Nigeria in the wake of COVID-19. I look forward to further strengthening of our bilateral ties.”

The Indian President also wished President Buhari “good health and well-being, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”