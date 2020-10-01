The English Premier League celebrates players of African and Caribbean descent who have been crowned Premier League champions.

This is to mark the start of Black History Month. Black History Month is celebrated in October. It originated in the U.S. as an annual observance of African-American history recognized by the government and now celebrated in other countries like Ireland, Netherland, and the United Kingdom.

The EPL in a statement on their website said during the black history month, they would be celebrating players of African and Caribbean descent who have made a huge impact on the pitch in a series of videos.

The first video released to celebrate black stars that have graced the League and become champions featured Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Sadio Mane, Ngolo Kante, Thierry Henry, Willian, Wes Morgan, Rio Ferdinand among others.

Throughout October we’ll be marking Black History Month and celebrating the achievements of players of African and Caribbean descent who’ve made a huge impact on the pitch, kicking off with a selection of Premier League Champions 🏆 — Premier League (@premierleague) October 1, 2020

The EPL is the most competitive and most-watched football league in the world. Players from all around the world feature in the league although it is dominated by players from England and Europe.