#RevolutionNow protesters stormed the streets of Lagos on the nation’s 60th Independent Day celebration to protest the poor state of affairs.

The protesters in their hundreds were sited at Ojota where they moved Maryland chanting solidarity songs, berating the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for series of blood-letting, corruption, tyranny and oppression in the land.

Scores of protesters were said to have been arrested by the police in Lagos after they were warned not to protest today by Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu.

Omoyele Sowore, convener, #RevolutionNow Protest, has called out his supporters nationwide to protest massively against the government of Buhari on Independence Day.