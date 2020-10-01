President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja presided over Nigeria’s 60th Independence celebration with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon; former President Goodluck Jonathan and other personalities in attendance.

The the low-key event, which took place at the Eagle Square, Abuja, was held strictly in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

Buhari, who appeared in white traditional attires of Babanriga with a white cap, was accompanied by his wife, Hajiya Aisha.

The president inspected the quarter guards before marching to the State box to receive national salute.

Here are photos from the event as taken by Sunday Aghaeze, the president’s photogrrapher: