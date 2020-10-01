Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his wife, Queen Naomi Ogunwusi are still expecting the birth of a new baby.

Earlier reports that Queen Naomi had delivered of a baby boy, has been debunked by the palace.

The Director of Media, Mr Moses Olafare told Newspot that the story was untrue.

“It’s untrue,” Olafare said.

Olori Naomi had disappeared from the public scene after she reportedly got pregnant.

Months back, the Ooni of Ife said that he would name his child after the late Sir Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi, the 49th monarch of Ife.

The Ooni only has one daughter, Princess Adeola Ogunwusi born by his first wife Omolara Olatubosun.

*We apologise for the misleading story we earlier published. We have set up an internal probe, as to how this story got on to the platform, in the first instance.