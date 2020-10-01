By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Few days after popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Alice Ojo got a surprise gift -Range Rover Evoque- from her goddaughter, she has vowed to continue her education.

She stated this today, October 1 as Nigeria celebrates her 60th independence anniversary.

Iyabo recalled when an undisclosed person called her a ”blockhead”. According to her, she put a pause in her academic pursuit because of her children. But, she promises to shock people by pursuing her education now that she is comfortable.

Iyabo rejoiced being able to employ graduates even though she isn’t one as she only acquired a National Diploma (ND) certificate. Read her statement below

”I no too go school, I might be a blockhead academically like someone called me but trust me, God blessed me with abundant wisdom, knowledge & grace, blessed me with great talent that I never knew I had, today I’m a fantastic & success actress, a successful businesswoman & a happy woman.

”Today I’m highly favoured & blessed

”My darling brothers & sisters, don’t let anyone talk you down, don’t let anyone look down on you, don’t let anyone make you feel lesser than yourself. When you carry a special grace people will want to talk you down or just dislike you for no reason

”Today I employ graduates, today my kids are all doing great. Thank you, Lord

Na who come be blockhead. Na only ND I get oooooooo, yesssssss ke!! I gave up education for my kids yessss ke!! but today I have no regrets. Anyways I’m going back to school soon to complete my dreams……….. E go shock you ……