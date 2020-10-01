By Ifeanyi Nwoko

The Chairman/CEO of Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has called on all Nigerians, at home and abroad to work together for the growth and development of the nation.

In an Independent Anniversary message in Abuja on Thursday, Dabiri-Erewa said that at 60, Nigeria had no more excuses but to keep developing and progressing.

She noted that under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria had made remarkable progress and was moving forward, adding, however, that much still needed to be done.

“Yes at 60, we may say we are not we should be as a nation but we are moving on. We are moving on gradually and progressively.

“We are moving on with a president who is building a foundation that cannot be broken or shaken.

“In these 60 years, what is the role of Nigerians in the Diaspora to the progress and development of our dear country Nigeria?

“With the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, an agency placed specifically for the Nigerians in the diaspora, we have no more excuses.

“Are there challenges, absolutely yes! But nobody can do it but ourselves as Nigerians.

”So I appeal to you all, Nigerians at home and in Diaspora to let us work together to build this great country of ours,” she said.

She urged Nigerians to throw their pebbles in the water so as to form a ripple, stressing:” Nigeria as a nation needs all of us just as we need the nation.

“Let us work together my brothers and sisters in the Diaspora to build this beautiful great country of ours.

“Happy Independence Anniversary, Happy 60th Years to our dear country.”

NAN