Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka will not be playing for Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the future as he has been invited to play for England.

The young Arsenal star, was among the new faces invited by Coach Gareth Southgate, to the Three Lions squad for the first time.

Also invited are Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Harvey Barnes.

England are scheduled to take on Wales in a friendly before two Nations League games against Belgium and Denmark,

Southgate however dropped Mason Greenwood of Manchester United and Phil Foden of Manchester City.

Both players made their senior debuts last month in the Nations League win at Iceland, but were sent home before the squad travelled to Denmark for an ‘unacceptable’ breach of COVID-19 quarantine.

Southgate hinted they may be recalled in November.

“They’re two very talented players. I think with what happened there are two parts. One is we have to send a message to all players in our teams at every age level that that isn’t how we do things with England.

“But then we have to rehabilitate these two boys. Young people will make mistakes. I do a lot of work with the Prince’s Trust and they’re brilliant at helping youngsters get back on their feet when things haven’t gone right.

“These lads have suffered now enough. We didn’t think it was right [to call them up], I think they need this period of reflection but then that gives them the opportunity to get back on their feet with their clubs, enjoy their football again.

“They’re both starting to play well again, which is important. Then I can speak to them after this camp and then it will be just down to their form as to whether they’re selected next time around.”