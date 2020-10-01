Michael Adeshina

Nigerians and other nationals have taken to social media to give their opinions as Bukayo Saka ditched the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the Three Lions of England.

The Three Lions of England offered the Arsenal star and Nigeria-target his first senior invitation which could end his chances of representing the Super Eagles and he accepted it with gratitude.

“Honoured and grateful to get my first England call-up. Blessings,” the youngster born in England to Nigerian parents wrote on Twitter.

Saka has been in fine form and important for Arsenal since breaking into the Gunners’ first team last season.

He could play on the left-wing and as a left-back which makes him so important for any team.

Saka featured prominently as Mikel Arteta’s men finish eighth in the Premier League and also helped the club clinch the FA Cup title last season.

Since the start of last season, only Trent Alexander-Arnold (16) has provided more assists in all competitions than Bukayo Saka (13) among English Premier League players.

However, Nigerians wanted him so much that the England call-up broke their heart; especially on a day, the country is celebrating her independence.

“Interesting to see the reaction in Lagos to Gareth Southgate calling up Bukayo Saka for #eng on Nigeria’s National Day of Independence,” Henry Winter, Chief Football Writer @TimesSport stated.

Here are some reactions from Nigerians:

A Twitter user said: “They called up Bukayo Saka on Nigerian Independence Day, talk about colonization.

However, despite the feelings of disappointment from Nigerians, it should be noted that the Nigeria Football Federation didn’t pass the right signal to the youngster.

The NFF President once said: “Saka is an excellent prospect but we have other players in his position who are playing so well.”

The NFF was also unable to convince Chelsea duo Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham to commit their future to Super Eagles.

The federation has, however, in the past been able to persuade the likes of Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Shola Ameobi to switch their allegiances to the West Africans, having previously represented England.

But this time Bukayo Saka is due to represent the Three Lions of England for their upcoming games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.