By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said on Thursday that the country is relatively young as it celebrates its 60th Independence anniversary.

The minister stated this while speaking at “The PlatformNG60” organised by Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos, anchored by Pastor Poju Oyemade.

According to him, the country’s infrastructure deficit was due to under investments.

Fashola said the government was committed at expanding infrastructure in spite of the drop in oil revenue, noting that 671 road and bridge construction were ongoing in the country.

He urged Nigerians to participate in the economic development of the country by ensuring payment of taxes, stressing that government alone could not do the job.

Fashola explained that things required to fix the country had to do with leadership, adding that one could lead without a title.

“There are many duties that we owe ourselves and the country and this is captioned in section 24 of the Constitution and we should adopt them.

“At 60, Nigeria is still relatively young in the comity of nations,” Fashola said.