By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday called on Nigerians to work together to surmount the numerous problems confronting the nation.

Buhari, in his Independence broadcast to the nation on Thursday morning said it was only through collective efforts that the problems confronting the nation would be tackled.

He admitted that Nigeria is faced with serious problems of insecurity and economic crisis which must be tackled urgently, saying that all played their parts in resolving the lingering issues at hand.

The president said Nigerians must evolve a sustainable democratic culture that leaves power in the hands of the people, through supporting the enthronement of the rule of law, demanding accountability of elected representatives and contributing to good governance and through increasing commitment to peaceful co-existence in a peaceful, secure and united Nigeria.

He added that there was the need to harness and optimise the nation’s tremendous human and natural resources to attain the goal of being in the top twenty economies of the world and in the process; lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years; strengthening institutions to make them stronger in protecting National Interests; and imbibing tolerance in diversity.

Buhari stated that this was the time the nation should begin a sincere process of national healing and that this anniversary presented a genuine opportunity to eliminate old and outworn perceptions that were always put to test in the lie they always were.

“The stereotype of thinking of ourselves as coming from one part of the country before seeing ourselves as Nigerians is a key starting point to project us on the road to our deserved nation’s evolution and integration.

“To start this healing process, we are already blessed with the most important asset any nation requires for such – our people – and this has manifested globally in the exploits of Nigerians in many fields.

“It has been demonstrated time and time again that Nigerians in the diaspora frequently excel in science, technology, medicine, sports, arts and many other fields. Similarly, the creativity, ingenuity and resourcefulness of the Nigerian at home have resulted in globally recognized endeavours.

“I am convinced that if we pursue our aspirations together we would be able to achieve whatever we desire. That informed our adopting the theme: “Together” to mark this epochal event,” he said.

According to Buhari, “Together we can change our condition for the better and more importantly, together we can do much more for ourselves and for our country.

“I chose the path of self-reflection because this is what I do on a daily basis and I must confess that at most times, I always felt the need for a collective reflection as I know that the foundation for a solid future which this administration is laying can only be sustainable if there is a collective commitment by Nigerians.”