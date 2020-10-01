Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, known professionally as Nicki Minaj has reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

Minaj and husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, welcomed their baby on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Los Angeles, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

The announcement came nine months after Minaj and Petty tied the knot after less than one year of dating.

A month before the wedding, Minaj shocked her fans with a surprise retirement announcement, stating that she wanted to start a family.

Minaj, 37, first confirmed she was pregnant in July in an Instagram post in which she shared a set of pictures of her baring her baby bump.

However, details including the baby’s gender and name have not been revealed.