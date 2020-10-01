By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja presided over Nigeria’s 60th Independence celebration with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon; former President Goodluck Jonathan and other personalities in attendance.

The low-key event, which took place at the Eagle Square, Abuja, was held strictly in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

Buhari, who appeared in white Babbar Riga with a white cap, was accompanied by his wife, Hajiya Aisha.

The president inspected the quarter guards before marching to the State box to receive national salute.

The national salute was followed by rendition of the National Anthem.

The colourful Independence Parade was performed by the Armed Forces and the para-military agencies while the Nigerian Air Force organised fly-past displays to commemorate 60th anniversary.

The parade was led by Lt. Col. Muktar Haruna

Buhari, accompanied by vice-president Yemi Osinbajo and other personalities, signed the anniversary register

Other dignitaries at the event included the Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Tanko Mohammed, and some top dignitaries.

The former Vice-President Namadi Sambo and Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters, retired Rear Admiral Augustus Aikhomu also attended the event

Others were; the Service Chiefs, top government functionaries and members of the diplomatic corps.

President Buhari had earlier addressed the nation via televised broadcast.