By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for immediate detention and orderly room trial of one Inspector Adadu Innocent attached to PMF 22 Ikeja, for hitting with a stick and injuring Kayode Jaiyeola, a Photo-journalist with The Punch.

The incident occurred on Thursday during #RevolutionNow protest in Maryland area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria at about 11.10am.

The police chief, who was monitoring the deployment and operational activities of officers and men of the command for the enforcement of the order against unlawful gathering and protest by some unpatriotic individuals, raced to the scene and personally moved the injured journalist to the Police Cottage (hospital) at Area F, GRA, Ikeja, where he personally waited and ensured the injured journalist was given immediate and best medical treatment. He cut-off his movements to stay throughout the journalist’s treatment and subsequent discharge.

The preliminary findings carried out by the Commissioner of Police and eyewitness accounts from senior officers on ground, revealed that the cop suddenly attacked the journalist, without any previous altercation or confrontation.

This propelled the Commissioner of Police to order for his trial in order to serve as deterrent to others who are fond of engaging in unprofessional and unethical conducts.

CP Hakeem Odumosu urged the general public to believe in the command’s commitment to sanitizing and reforming the policing system in Lagos State in conformity with the international standards.