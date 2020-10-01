The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has been conferred with the African Leadership Commendation Award by the African Leadership Magazine.

The award was conferred on him at the 5th US-Africa investment Forum and the African Business Leadership Awards 2020 which was held virtually.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mallam Kyari commended the African Leadership Magazine for recognizing the little effort to reposition the NNPC by his management team to deliver value to the Nigerian people.

He described the award as a challenge to do more and reposition the industry on the path of sustainable growth.

‘’For the little effort we are putting to deliver value to the Nigerian people to be recognized is worth minding, this has also thrown a new challenge at us, telling us that we need to do more, that this company can deliver more value to its shareholders and ultimately the Nigerian people will recognize that this company is serving them’’, the GMD stated.

The African Leadership Award was designed to reward exceptional corporate leadership and contributions to the development of Africa and the great works that leaders are doing on the continent.

Other awardees at the ceremony include Ahmed Shide, Minister of finance and Economic Cooperation of Ethiopia and Ernest Kwamina Yedu Addison, the Governor of Ghana’s Central Bank.