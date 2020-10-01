De Bruyne with Guardiola
Photo: BBC

Kevin De Bruyne has defeated five Bayern Munich players to emerge the best midfielder in Europe.

Kevin De Bruyne has won the Midfielder of the Season award for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League campaign despite the fact that his team, Man City, reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and finished second in the Premier League.

Bayern Munich won the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League campaign but De Bruyne in exquisite form for much of last season was considered better than that of Thiago, Gnabry, Muller, Goretzka, and Kimmich.

The 29-year-old Belgian was voted by his fellow professionals as Player of the Year in England after racking up a record-equalling 20 assists.

His latest award was announced during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Geneva.

Midfielder of the Season voting

De Bruyne’s Best Midfielder award winning speech
1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 171 points
2 Thiago Alcántara (Bayern) – 169 points
3 Thomas Müller (Bayern) – 78 points
4 Serge Gnabry (Bayern) – 46 points
5 Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain) – 44 points
6 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern) – 40 points
7 Leon Goretzka (Bayern) – 39 points
8 Houssem Aouar (Lyon) – 22 points
9 Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain) – 20 points
10 Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) – 18 points