Kevin De Bruyne has defeated five Bayern Munich players to emerge the best midfielder in Europe.

Kevin De Bruyne has won the Midfielder of the Season award for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League campaign despite the fact that his team, Man City, reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and finished second in the Premier League.

Bayern Munich won the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League campaign but De Bruyne in exquisite form for much of last season was considered better than that of Thiago, Gnabry, Muller, Goretzka, and Kimmich.

The 29-year-old Belgian was voted by his fellow professionals as Player of the Year in England after racking up a record-equalling 20 assists.

His latest award was announced during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Geneva.

Midfielder of the Season voting

De Bruyne’s Best Midfielder award winning speech

1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 171 points

2 Thiago Alcántara (Bayern) – 169 points

3 Thomas Müller (Bayern) – 78 points

4 Serge Gnabry (Bayern) – 46 points

5 Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain) – 44 points

6 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern) – 40 points

7 Leon Goretzka (Bayern) – 39 points

8 Houssem Aouar (Lyon) – 22 points

9 Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain) – 20 points

10 Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) – 18 points