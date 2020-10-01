By Jennifer Okundia

To celebrate Nigeria’s Independence, today, Big Brother Naija Lockdown first runner up Dorathy Bachor, rocked a colourful traditional attire, and she looked stunning.

Bachor emerged a finalist of the show and lost to Laycon, who became the final winner of the Season 5 reality game. The entrepreneur and Delta State native, penned a message to celebrate Nigeria in her caption.

She charged Nigerians to unite, no matter what part of the country they are from, urging them to promote love.

Read the message here:

“I can see from afar a buoyant economy being the result of the hardwork, dedication, determination and self-reliance of our Nigerian youth. Oh! My dream.

“It is time we come together as one, whether you are from the North, South, East or West to sow the seed of Love, Charity and Progress Oh! My dream.”