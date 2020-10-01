By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Neo Akpofure, one of BBNaija Season 5 finalists, has admitted to rinsing Vee’s pant but not washing it.

He clarified the issue during his media tour on ”The Beat 99.9 FM” alongside other finalists -Laycon, Dorathy, and Nengi.

Few days to the end of the show, Neo surprised his fans when he was caught doing Vee’s laundry. An astonished Nengi called Vee a lucky girl and asked Neo why he would do such.

However, during the interview, he said, ”This is 2020, there is no special act of service, I know how to express my feeling. Funny enough that day I did not wash the pant, I only rinsed it.”

Watch the video below