Mrs. Shafu Ladan, President of National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Bauchi Council, says lack of separate toilets for female civil servants in places of work in the state is one of their major challenges.

Ladan, who raised the issue Thursday in Bauchi during a town-hall meeting to mark the 60th independence anniversary of the country, therefore appealed to Gov. Bala Mohammed to come to their rescue.

“Women should be provided with convenience in their offices to enable them to perform their assigned duties well.

“We always had to stand in long queues in offices of those at management level due to our peculiar and special needs,” she lamented

Ladan also called on the state government to increase the budgetary allocation for the Ministry for Women Affairs and Child Development, to enable it to carry out its statutory duties diligently.

In his response to the request, Gov. Mohammed directed the Commissioner for Works, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, to look into the request for female toilets.

He also pledged to increase the budget of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development to enable it to implement more people-oriented programmes.

“The Ministry for Women Affairs has low budget allocation; we will increase the budget to enable it to execute new projects as enunciated in the policies for Bauchi women.

“We will further engage them in training to improve their capacity for economic development,” he said.