Passion and commitment are the two words that separates him distinctly. Benin-born musical artiste and producer Eghe Nimose is really committed to pushing his RumbaDub genre into the eyes and soul of all.

From single releases and now a debut EP; RumbaDub.

The EP (Extended Play) of five tracks featured great artistes around the World in designing the finest African sounds of Rumba & Dub Music.

There are raps sound too, soukous and reggae; all built around the RumbaDub music genre. The featured acts are Nigerian dancehall queen Cynthia Morgan (Madrina), WordPlay T. Jay (U.S Rapper), DJ Prince Flam (Nigerian France-Based Artist), Son Of John (Nigerian Producer & Singer) and AseedDashe (Nigerian Singer).

Unlike previously released singles, the RumbaDud EP will be released under Miracle World Entertainment, a Paris – France based Record Label owned by Mr. Miracle Obazee.

The record label boasts of other sensational artists like DJ Prince Flam, Wilson Wise and Congolese rumba star Joly Lucio.

Rumbad EP will be available from October 10th, 2020 on all Digital Stores and streaming platforms.