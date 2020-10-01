The UEFA champions league draw held on Thursday at Geneva, Switzerland.

The draw was carried out by former Chelsea players Didier Drogba and Florent Malouda with the competition set to kick off on October 20.

Before the draw began, the Chelsea Legend, Didier Drogba was honoured with the UEFA President award.

According to UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, Didier Drogba was one of the best forwards of all-time.

Cerferin said, “He helped children in the Ivory Coast to build schools and develop them – he’s just a great man, and that’s why he deserves this trophy.”

Also, UEFA awarded the best players who performed excellently at their positions in the competition last season.

Manuel Neuer was awarded the best goalkeeper of last season while Joshua Kimmich was named Best Defender of the competition.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne was awarded best Midfielder and Robert Lewandowski was named forward of the competition and player of the year for his heroics throughout the competition.

Hansi Flick, Bayern Munich’s coach was also awarded the best coach for the year.

Below are the groups all teams participating in this years champions league are.

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moskva

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk , Inter Milan, Moncengladbach

Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiacos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atlanta, Midtjylland,

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencváros

Group H: PSG, Manchester Utd, Leipzig, Istanbul BasaksEhir