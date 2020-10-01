Manchester City talisman put on a show as they beat Wolves 3-1 at the Molineux Stadium on Monday.

The Belgium penalty which he won ensured that Man City opened the scoreline and was later involved in the other two.

His performance on the day saw his manager, Pep Guardiola, reiterate the importance of the Belgian in the team.

Jamie Carragher, on the other hand, hailed Kevin De Bruyne as one of the best players in the world.

Monday’s victory boosts confidence ahead of a new season that has seen many bookies backing Man City to win the EPL title.

Of course, for this to happen, the main men in Pep’s team have to step up and it’s not surprising that Kevin De Bruyne, the current PFA Player of the Year, has picked from where he stopped the last season.

Speaking after the match, Pep Guardiola said, ‘Since we came back with the national teams, every training session I feel his commitment and right now he’s an important player for us – always will be.’

While still hailing the player, the manager stated that De Bruyne always liked to compete at a ‘high standard’ and that he felt ‘no pressure’.

Jamie Carragher, a former Liverpool defender, went on to state that he was the ‘best player’ in the premier league and went on to claim that even if he did not win the PFA Player of the Year award last season, he would still be the best player.

He went on to compare Kevin De Bruyne with his fellow Belgian, Eden Hazard, who left for Real Madrid.

Jamie claims that in his time in the premier league, it didn’t matter whether he won the PFA Player of the Year award or not, the Belgian remained the ‘best player’ in the league till he left.

According to him, the mantle was passed to Kevin De Bruyne.

While speaking, he said that De Bruyne proved to be the ‘third-best player’ behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

He went on to say that the Belgian was every ‘manager’s dream’ for the numbers he puts in the goals and assists.

On his versatility, Jamie stated that the Man City man would be deployed in different positions including the right, number 10, and central midfield where he plays for Belgium.

He further stated that De Bruyne still has the ability to play on a deeper role in the mid-thirties thanks to his passing ability.

Speaking after the match, Kevin De Bruyne was pleased with the win and thought that they played well despite having a ‘difficult’ second half.

He reiterated the importance of starting the season well especially with Wolves proving to be their ‘bogey’ team in the past seasons.

Pep, on the other hand, was pleased with the first-half performance in which they controlled the game and got some of their goals.