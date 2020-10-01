President Muhammadu Buhari has urged law abiding Nigerians to always provide community level Intelligence to relevant authorities to check the activities of insurgents, bandits and other criminals across the country.

The president made the call in a broadcast to commemorate the 60th Independence anniversary of the nation on Thursday in Abuja.

He reiterated that his administration would remain committed to its constitutional duty of safeguarding lives and property of innocent Nigerians.

”As a government, we remain committed to our constitutional duty of securing the lives and property of the citizenry.

”I, however, call on the citizenry to also support government by providing the necessary community level intelligence in addressing these challenges,” he said.