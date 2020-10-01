Michael Adeshina

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati has scored again. All the 17-year-old needed was just 11 minutes to give the Koeman’s new team the lead against Celta Vigo on Thursday.

The Guinea-Bissau born star has continued to show the world what he is capable of and will be very important for Ronald Koeman and Barcelona this season.

Fati sparkled in Barcelona’s season opener against Villarreal. He scored two goals in the opening 20 minutes before winning a penalty 15 minutes later.

In fact, he missed out on being named Man of the Match last time out because the award is sponsored by a beer company and he is underage – and the same could happen tonight again.

In order to list all the records that Ansu Fati has broken since arriving in the Barcelona first team, one would have to free a rather large portion of your day.

Here are some of the more eye-catching ones: At 17 he is the youngest scorer in the history of the Champions League, the Spanish national team and the Camp Nou, whilst he is still yet to reach the requisite age in Spain to both drive a car, vote or have a beer- what a telent!.