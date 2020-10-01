Borrusia Dortmund, a German professional sports club based in Dortmund, has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

The congratulatory message was posted on the club’s verified Twitter page.

The statement reads: “Happy Nigerian Independence Day to our friends and family around the world! Flag of Nigeria.

“You know say we love you.”

Nigeria’s Independence Day marks the country’s proclamation of independence from British rule on October 1, 1960.