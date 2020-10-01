Founder, The Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare has told the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari not to kill Nigerians.

Bakare was speaking on The Platform, a special programme to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence Day anniversary, on Channels TV.

He said rather than kill Nigerians, the government should murder corruption.

In his words: “Don’t kill Nigerians, kill corruption because we knew that the subsidy being paid is going into private pockets.”

“I campaigned against the oppression of the poor,” Bakare added, saying that the subsidy by the Federal Government was not used to advance the cause of the poor.

Bakare also frowned at calls for the disintegration of Nigerians, but voted for a united Nigeria.

Also speaking, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega urged Buhari’s 60th Independence speech to go beyond talk to implementation.

“What is clear is that the speech carries quite a lot of the right things to be said on a day like this. But for me, the critical thing is not what is said but how it is followed up,” Professor Jega noted.