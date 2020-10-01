By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called for the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) in the country.

Mahmud Lawan, Coordinator, Kano Zonal Coordinator of the association, made the call in a statement issued in Kano on Thursday, at the end of its meeting held at the Federal University, Dutse.

The Federal Government had directed university lecturers to enroll in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The union, however, rejected IPPIS insisting that it violated the university autonomy, and proposed UTAS as an alternative to the IPPIS.‎‎‎

‎Lawan said that the union expressed dismay over non-payment of salaries to its members in the by the government.

“We urge the Federal Government to immediately release the salaries of our members and stop playing politics with the ongoing six-month-old industrial action.‎

‎”The misinformation regarding payment of salaries by government officials is disheartening and laden with mischief to discredit the noble course of ASUU and its members,”‎ Lawan said in the statement.

The statement urged the Federal Government to investigate the matter, noting that payment of salaries to its members were suspended in the past three months.

It also called for the provision of revitalization funds, completion of renegotiation exercise, and adoption of UTAS, to end the strike.‎