By Philomina Attah

The police command in Ekiti, on Thursday, raised the alarm over an alleged plan by people suspected to be armed hoodlums to unleash evil and cause havoc in the state.

Consequently, it has called for an enhanced community policing in the state in order to achieve effective crime combat.

The command made the call in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Abutu Sunday, in Ado-Ekiti.

It said that it had received information that some group of persons, suspected to be armed hoodlums and criminally-minded aliens, had concluded plans to enter the state in their large numbers to unleash evil, cause havoc and create apprehension.

“Further intelligence gathered has it that the first set of the armed and criminally-minded hoodlums will arrive the state under the pretence of settling down peacefully with their host communities while the other set will come later to launch attack and cause havoc,” the statement said.

It added that the revelation was not aimed at causing panic among the residents, but for them to imbibe an enhanced and effective community policing through adequate vigilance and security consciousness.

The command, therefore, implored residents to promptly report to the police any suspicious movement within their environment and vicinity.

It particularly urged land owners, landlords, relevant agents, commercial divers and motorcyclists to be extremely conscious in knowing the true identities of their clients so as to avoid harbouring criminals.

The command assured the people of the state of its readiness and determination to safeguard the lives and property of the citizens through adequate maintenance of law and order.

“Anyone with useful and timely information that can lead to the arrest of suspected criminals can send same to the nearest police station or call the police control room number on 08062335577,” the statement added.