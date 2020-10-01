By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has denied allegation of double registration by its candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial District by-election, Tokunbo Abiru.

The APC in a statement issued by Oluseye Oladejo, Publicity Secretary, said its attention has been drawn to an online report by an unknown blog, alleging that a suit has been instituted challenging the eligibility of its candidate to contest for the Lagos East Senatorial By-election on account of a purported double registration as a voter.

“The allegation as contained in that report is not only false but we find it laughable. It is apparent that the Plaintiffs have not availed themselves the original copy of the Electoral Act 2010 (As amended).

“We understand their panic, fear and unease on account of the overwhelming and calamitous defeat that awaits them on October 31. They should do well to ask the traducers of Willie Obiano (of Anambra State) and Yahaya Bello (of Kogi State) and avail themselves of several other Court decisions in that respect,” the statement said.

According to the statement, “Let them continue to chase shadows while we remain focused as we campaign and gather support in the nooks and crannies of the Lagos East Constituency.

“We assure our teaming supporters and the entire electorate that our candidate’s eligibility is unassailable and by God’s grace he will emerge victorious at the election come October 31.”