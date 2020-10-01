By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian celebrities especially actors showed solidarity on Thursday, as they joined in celebrating Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

The nation gained its independence from its former colonial masters, Britain, on October 1, 1960.

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington posted a photo of herself holding the Nigerian flag on her verified Instagram page to celebrate Nigeria@60.

She wrote; ”Sigh. Nigeria. 60 years later. 🇳🇬 Nigerians I celebrate you. You are the real heroes. #independenceday #nigeria #egobetter #dontletemstealyourhope #fatherblessNigeria”.

Other actors like Uti Nwachukwu, Linda Osifo, Iyabo Ojo and the rest also responded with their celebratory messages.

See Adesua’s post below