The Governor of Ogun State , Prince Dapo Abiodun has sent to the House of Assembly the names of two new commissioner nominees.

They are Abdulwaheed Odusile and Professor Abayomi Arigbabu.

Odusile, former president of the Nigerian Union of Journalists and former managing editor of The Nation newspaper is expected to fill the vacant position of commissioner of information.

Arigbabu, vice-chancellor of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, is expected to become commissioner of education.

Arigbabu is a Professor of Mathematics Education.

Their nominations were sent to the House of Assembly on Wednesday, according to reports.