By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, has dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, two days after declaring his intention to vie for the 2023 governorship.

The former Commissioner, who was Special Adviser on Islamic Religion to the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly was sacked from his position for declaring his stance for 2023.

Abdullateef, in his Independent message said he decided to quit APC because some leaders of the party were against his movement.

He said as an indigene of Lagos State and an Awori by birth, he therefore, had a duty to take positive steps, including admonitions and practical reorientation of the people towards the ideal society craved for.

Addullateef stated that his desire was to win the pleasure of his Lord which no political position could replace, saying that was why he was not desperate.

According to him, he would be totally fulfilled when he was able to make efforts to enlighten the people about good governance, welfarism, the growth and development of the youth, the care of the elderly, the growth of the private sector, the ideals of constitutional democracy, and better lifestyles for the leaders and the led.

“This movement has been rejected by some close leaders I respect. I have, therefore, decided to leave the party in order not to create disunity within the party. Please do not persecute or victimise my followers who have chosen to stay in APC,” he said.

He said he left his followers in APC in the care of the Lord, as he was more concerned about paradise and not afraid of death.

“I will continue to preach the word of God and invite all Nigerians regardless of their religions, colour, and race to be determined to be different. We cannot continue this way,” he added.

Abdullateef thanked the National leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for giving him the privilege to serve in APC, and also thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.