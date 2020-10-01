The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said 421 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, as new infections topped 200, more than the 187 on Tuesday.

According to the latest data released on Wednesday, one person died, while Imo discharged 257 patients, out of its active 287 cases on Tuesday.

Delta state also discharged 85 patients of its 101 cases on Tuesday. It now has just 16 active cases left of its total infections of 1802, Nigeria’s ninth highest.

There are now 8490 active cases, with 50,358 discharged out of 58,848 cases.

The heavy recoveries from the two states was the brighter said of the latest COVID-19 situation as Nigeria’s total infections rose by another 201.

Also reported was one death.

Lagos led the new infections chart with 77 new cases.

The state, with the heaviest load of the virus, with 19641 cases, has also led the new infections chart since Monday.

The rising cases may have informed the decision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in cancelling the Independence anniversary parade.

The parade was scheduled initially for 1 October.

Rivers was next with 37 new cases and Plateau 25. The Federal Capital of Abuja reported 13 cases

Below is the breakdown of new cases:

Lagos-77

Rivers-37

Plateau-25

FCT-13

Kaduna-12

Ogun-12

Adamawa-8

Taraba-7

Imo-4

Kwara-2

Osun-2

Abia-1

Oyo-1

58,848 confirmed

50,358 discharged

1,112 deaths