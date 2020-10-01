While a new season brings excitement and anticipation to correct what went wrong on the previous season or better what was achieved, it also brings pressure to some managers.

The transfer window has seen clubs injecting loads of cash to boost their squads and for every pound spent, the managers ought to repay with success on the pitch.

While every premier league manager is always ‘under pressure’ to perform, some are in ‘more pressure’ to deliver especially after title droughts, underperformance, scrapping relegations, and cash injections.

You might argue that managers such as Jurgen Klopp are under no pressure after delivering big titles the past two seasons and so are others such as Chris Wilder.

So who are these EPL managers under pressure?

• Frank Lampard (Chelsea)

He might be one of their favorite legends that has won almost everything with the team as a player but Frank Lampard is a man under pressure this season.

With the transfer ban last season, the team finishing at the fourth position was regarded as a success especially after playing with a largely inexperienced squad.

However, an overhaul of the squad this season has seen over six new signings brought to the team.

More than £200m has been spent to get quality players such as Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Hakim Ziyech.

While this may be good news to Chelsea fans, it speaks pressure to Frank Lampard. He doesn’t need to win the EPL title but he has to close the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool and also get to win a cup.

Roman Abramovich (Chelsea owner) is a man who loves success and the backing he has given his manager lays huge expectations for Lampard to perform.

• David Moyes (West Ham)

David Moyes has always been a man under pressure and so is every West Ham manager. The club has already been in disarray following the sale of the talented Grady Diangana that saw Mark Noble criticize the move publicly.

The previous season saw the club that showed greater ambitions the past seasons scrapping to avoid relegation.

Aside from that, their season has begun with two straight defeats and to what seems to add more pressure to David’s tenure, there are no additions so far to the squad.

And with constant speculation of Declan Rice leaving, things cannot get much worse for the Scottish man.

The man faces a difficult run of fixtures and he has to grind results to motivate the team and have the team in a good position.

If the run of defeats continues, then questions about his future are about to be asked. It may be the start of the season but David Moyes may be on the verge of getting the sack if things don’t go well.

• Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspurs)

Having taken the wheel from Mauricio Pochettino last season, the 2020/2021 season presents a full season for the Portuguese. Tottenham Hotspurs fans will want to win a title which has been something lacking in their history.

The club has invested in new facilities and backed the manager with several arrivals including the return of Gareth Bale.

Daniel Levy, as are the fans, will expect that the squad comprising of other top players such as Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dele Alli, and Hugo Lloris can win something. That is what Mourinho was brought to do!

To keep some of the players in the club and to raise the standards of the club, Mourinho will have to take out all his cards and get going.

A torrid start of the season that saw a home defeat in the hands of Everton was corrected by a 5-2 thumping of Southampton at the St. Mary’s Stadium the next week.

Can this kick-start their season? It remains to be seen!