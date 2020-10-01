The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has announced 201 fresh Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with one death recorded in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.

The health agency said that the new cases had brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 58,848.

According to the NCDC, Lagos recorded the bulk of the new infections with 77 cases, while Rivers, Plateau and FCT had 37, 25 and 13 new cases respectively.

Others included Kaduna and Ogun, 12 cases each, Adamawa, eight, Taraba, seven, Imo, four, Kwara and Osun, two each, while Abia and Oyo had one each.

According to NCDC, 58,848 cases have been confirmed with 50,358 patients discharged while 1,112 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the FCT.

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.