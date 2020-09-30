By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afro-pop singer, Adeola Adeyemi Olamide popularly known as Yemzzy has released visuals for his trending latest song dupped ‘Remember’.

Yemzzy dropped the new song sequel to his previously released “Blessings” and “Only One” which are already enjoying massive airplay.

Remember was produced by multi-talented Everyoungzy and the music video was was shot somewhere in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos by ImageandMind.

The super-talented singer who hails from Osun State promised to deliver highly regarded songs and back to back hits and he’s delivering already.

Remember is available now on Platforms Here.

Watch the video below;