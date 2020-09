The presidential debate between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden took place Tuesday night.

It was not a debate people expected as it was notably marked by bullying and interruptions of Biden by Trump.

At least Trump badgered on Biden 73 times, forcing Biden to tell Trump at a stage, to shut up and also called him a clown.

Trump also slammed Biden for not being smart.

Watch the debate posted by C-Span and pick your winner.