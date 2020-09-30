Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Popular Nigerian media personality and social commentator, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has a message to Nigerians who claimed to be supporting President Donald Trump because he is a Christian.

Charly Boy message follows the U.S. Presidential debate in which President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden squared up against each other on Tuesday night.

The presidential debate described by commentators as chaotic and messy was characterised by frequent interruptions, mostly from Trump, and insults, with Biden calling the president a clown.

But Charly Boy was particularly incensed by the refusal of President Trump to out rightly condemn activities of white supremacists and armed groups fueling violence in the country when asked to do so by the moderator.

This, the singer noted in a post on his Facebook page early Wednesday was out of tune with the injunctions of the Christian religion.

“This post is for you religious fanatics who believe in Jesus and support this president. I was appalled, deeply offended and almost choked up listening to the man you claim was God sent refuse to categorically denounce White Supremacists,” Charly Boy said in the post titled “TO NIGERIAN RELIGIOUS FANATICS WHO SUPPORT.”

While arguing that Trump represents the very antithesis of the Christian faith, he added that,“While the gospels instruct followers of Christ to help the poor, oppressed, maligned, maltreated, sick, and the most needy, you people label as God sent a man who supports measures that reject refugees; refuse aid to immigrants; cut social services to the poor; diminish help for the sick; fuel xenophobia; reinforce misogyny; ignore racism; stoke hatred, prejudice, and fear.”

Read the full Facebook post below

TO NIGERIAN RELIGIOUS FANATICS WHO SUPPORT Trump.

This post is for you religious fanatics who believe in Jesus and support this president. I was appalled, deeply offended and almost choked up listening to the man you claim was God sent refuse to categorically denounce White Supremacists. It’s not about me.

I have lived for a long time, so if I get consumed by events, don’t feel sorry for me because I have had a nice run. It is about my children who have done everything I’ve asked of them to be upright citizens. EVERYTHING!! It is about every child of every race in this world, all of whom I consider to be my children, having to live in perpetual fear of each other partly because a grown man on an elevated platform has persistently refused to do his part to help stamp out mankind’s most dangerous cancer – racism!

While the gospels instruct followers of Christ to help the poor, oppressed, maligned, maltreated, sick, and the most needy, you people label as God sent a man who supports measures that reject refugees; refuse aid to immigrants; cut social services to the poor; diminish help for the sick; fuel xenophobia; reinforce misogyny; ignore racism; stoke hatred, prejudice, and fear. You follow Jesus, the Prince of Peace, the Healer, the Light of the World, but support policies that are bringing darkness and pain to many. In that sense, religion has become more of a superficial brand than a distinct catechism, and brands can be easily manipulated by self-serving partisans and demagogues. I marvel at how you attempt to justify your views by invoking God. May God help you! #ISaidWhatISaid