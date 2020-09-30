By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian Instagram influencer and former house mate of BBNaija 2019 Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, has returned with a new vlog on her YouTube channel.

In this episode, she shared how depressed she was during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Rivers State native said she even had to get help with her mental health, due to the constant bad news she woke up to every single day.

Take a look:

The social media sensation graduated from Ignatius Ajuru University Of Education and gained prominence in 2019 after participating in the Big Brother Naija competition.

She recently celebrated her disqualification anniversary, by praising God for bringing her this far.