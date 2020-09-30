

By Emmanuel Afonne

Officials of the Super Eagles, including the team’s assistant coach, Joseph Yobo and goalkeeper trainer Aloy Agu are expected to depart Nigeria on Saturday night for Austria, ahead of the international friendly matches with Algeria and Tunisia.

Others to depart on Saturday night are Team Administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor; Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye; Team Doctor, Ibrahim Gyaran; Equipment Manager, Chidi Ngoka and Physiotherapist, Christopher Nnadozie.

Toyin Ibitoye, Super Eagles, Media Officer, disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), saying that the officials had all received their visas for the journey.

Ibitoye also said team captain Ahmed Musa would depart with the officials from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to play the Desert Foxes of Algeria on Oct. 9 and Tunisia’s Carthage Eagle on Oct. 13 in friendly matches ahead of competitive games.

According to Ibitoye, the players will begin to arrive the team’s camp in Austria immediately after their clubs engagement this weekend.

“Our players will start arriving in the camp between Friday and Sunday immediately they finish playing their league games this weekend.

“We will be playing our first game on Oct. 9, so, by Oct. 6, every player is supposed to be in camp in Austria.

“We will have just two days to prepare and we know Algeria is a strong force in football,” Ibitoye said.

The Super Eagles Coordinator, Patrick Pascal who also spoke to NAN, said the Coronavirus pandemic had affected football so much and as such cannot predict what would happen in Austria.

Pascal, however, assured Nigerian fans that the team would live up to the expectations during both matches.