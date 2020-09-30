By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Convener of the RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore has fired back at singer, Burna Boy for calling him a fake Fela’s fan.

Sowore had invited Burna Boy to join the group in its planned protest on 1 October, 2020.

In inviting Burna Boy, Sowore said he was usually compared to legendary musician and revolutionary, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

He also said even the foreign media celebrate and compare him to Fela, but that he was yet to lead any protest.

“Hello Burna Boy, everywhere I turn people describe you as a revolutionary musician, the foreign media even celebrate you, compare you to Fela Kuti, but I am yet to see you lead anyone to a police station carrying a coffin for head of state! Join #Oct1stProtest #RevolutionNow,” Sowore tweeted.

But Burna Boy derided Sowore, likening him to one of the politicians, whom he never trusted.

“Everybody is a Fela fan and supporter now that he is dead. Humans are so Funny, You politicians are ALL the same (especially in Nigeria) and Frankly I don’t trust none of you,” he replied Sowore.

Sowore fired back telling Burna Boy that he was not just Fela’s fan but a member of his household.

“Burna Boy, I am not just one of the persons who you could describe as “Fela’s fan after he died,” I am a member of Fela’s household, ask @RealSeunKuti, as a student’s leader in the 90s I met and hung out with Abami Eda at home and the African shrine! If you want to be Fela be Fela,” he fired back.