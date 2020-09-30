Burna Boy and Sowore

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Convener of the RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore has fired back at singer, Burna Boy for calling him a fake Fela’s fan.

Sowore had invited Burna Boy to join the group in its planned protest on 1 October, 2020.

In inviting Burna Boy, Sowore said he was usually compared to legendary musician and revolutionary, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

He also said even the foreign media celebrate and compare him to Fela, but that he was yet to lead any protest.

“Hello Burna Boy, everywhere I turn people describe you as a revolutionary musician, the foreign media even celebrate you, compare you to Fela Kuti, but I am yet to see you lead anyone to a police station carrying a coffin for head of state! Join #Oct1stProtest #RevolutionNow,” Sowore tweeted.

But Burna Boy derided Sowore, likening him to one of the politicians, whom he never trusted.

READ ALSO  Burna Boy crowned African Artiste of the Year (Photos)

“Everybody is a Fela fan and supporter now that he is dead. Humans are so Funny, You politicians are ALL the same (especially in Nigeria) and Frankly I don’t trust none of you,” he replied Sowore.

Sowore fired back telling Burna Boy that he was not just Fela’s fan but a member of his household.

“Burna Boy, I am not just one of the persons who you could describe as “Fela’s fan after he died,” I am a member of Fela’s household, ask @RealSeunKuti, as a student’s leader in the 90s I met and hung out with Abami Eda at home and the African shrine! If you want to be Fela be Fela,” he fired back.

READ ALSO  Sowore’s trial begins at Federal High Court Abuja