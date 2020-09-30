South Africa will start allowing business, investors and skilled experts into the country on Oct. 1, said Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor on Wednesday.

Pandor said those wanting to travel for tourism from high-risk countries will not be allowed to enter the country.

However, those travelling for business from these countries will be allowed.

The high risk countries include the UK, France, Jamaica, India, Iraq, Mexico, Netherlands, Russia, Slovenia and the U.S., among others.

“Travellers that intend to visit the country will need to produce a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test not older than 72 hours from the time of departure from the country of origin,” Pandor said.

“Upon arrival in the port of entry, the traveller will be screened for any COVID-19 symptoms or for contact with people who have been infected with the COVID-19 virus,” said Pandor.

Deputy Health Minister Joseph Phaahla said China is a low risk country and are allowed to visit provided they follow the regulations.

“China had high infections early and managed to reduce it successfully. At the height of our infection, we had few infections from China. China remains in low-risk because of the declining number of infections,” said Phaahla.

Pandor said all visitors are required to have travel insurance which will cover the testing cost if one shows symptoms and quarantine costs if tests positive to COVID-19.

She pointed out that Africans would be allowed to visit regardless of the status of the country and required to provide a certificate to show they are free from COVID-19.

“To allow ease of travel from the African countries, 18 borders will be opened. Thirty-five border posts will continue to offer restricted services due to insufficient capacity for screening, testing and quarantine. Travellers who present themselves at borders which are unable to accommodate them will be directed to the currently operational border posts for processing,” she said.

The government said the cross-border passenger transport operators will start operating on Oct. 1.

Pandor said only three airports will operate for international travellers which are OR Tambo International in Johannesburg, Cape Town International in Cape Town, and King Shaka International in Durban.

Pandor said ships will be allowed to dock, load and offload cargo to ease transportation of goods and medicines to and from the country. Enditem