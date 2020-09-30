Kunle Afolayan, a Nigerian actor, film producer and director, who turned 46 today, earned the encomiums and well wishes of Nollywood stars Wednesday as they celebrated him.

Femi Adebayo, Shaffy Bello, Ikorodu Bois, Bukunmi Oluwasina, were among the stars who felicitated with him.

Femi Adebayo wrote: “Happy Birthday Omo iya.

“My able director who made #Diamondsinthesky a big success.

“Continue to enjoy God’s grace always.”

Shaffy Bello: “Happy Birthday to “Our Treasure “ 💙🥂 IRE NI TI E LOJO GBOGBO (Goodness shall be on your path everyday)”

Ikorodu Bois: “Happy birthday daddy!! 🥳❤️ God’s blessings forever!”

However, the veteran filmmaker also took to his Instagram page to celebrate over 400,000 hours of life.

Kunle thanked God and shared pictures of his family excluding his wife, Tolu.

“Mo dupe Oloun( I thank you, God)

“Rejoice with me as my life is the pure definition of grace.

“Happy birthday Akande,” Kunle wrote.

Check out pictures from Kunle Afolayan.