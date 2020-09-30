Nigerian stand-up comedian, actor and master of ceremony, Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile popularly known as Seyi Law is celebrating his daughter’s birthday today.

The comic act has always showcased his baby girl to the world, right from when she was born. Tiwa clocked 4 today, and the proud dad couldn’t be more grateful.

See his message to her here, after he shared their father and daughter pictures…

“It’s World TIWA’s Day.

Happy Birthday to Daddy’s Princess.

May the world continue to celebrate the goodness of God in your life.

And may your life continue to give the world joy.

It’s an amazing 4.

Please permit to flood your timelines.

My Angel is SUPER 4.

She is the cutest being ever created.

Her smile is my joy,

And her laughter is life itself.

God’s protection is upon you always my love.

God bless you, my darling Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola Chidera Aviella.

Your names shall be your manifestation.”

See well wishes from some celebrities here:

k8henshaw

Awwwwww bless

yomicasual

Happy birthday princess💖

oritsefemi

Happy birthday 🎂 princess.. I wish you long life prosperity 🙏

emmanyra

Happy Birthday sweet baby girl 😍

deyemitheactor

♥️♥️♥️

ruthkadiri

Happy birthday princess

mr.jollof_

More life lil princess 👑

kunleafod

Happy birthday to her