Serena Williams has pulled out of her second-round French Open match with Tsvetana Pironkova because of what she called an acute Achilles injury.

Williams made the announcement in Paris today.

She sustained the injury at the US Open, where she was knocked out in the semi-finals by Victoria Azarenka.

Despite the injury, she completed her first-round match against compatriot Kristie Ahn, winning in straight sets.

“I really wanted to give an effort here. (I’m) struggling to walk so that’s a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover”, Serena said today.

She described the injury as an acute one.

Pironkova will now advance to the third round where she will face either Barbora Strycova or Barbora Krejcikova.